Boil water advisory issued for portion of Bladenboro

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Bladenboro announced just after 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, that a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of the town.

“The Boil Water Advisory is issued for the areas: Everyone north of the bridge on Hwy 242 & 410/131 to 211 bypass and the Industrial Park Area. This would include the residences on Todd Britt Ct. and the other homes in the Britt Subdivision and also Harmony Homes,” the announcement states.

Consumers in the affected area are asked to boil their water until further notice.

“Regular updates will be provided to the public as they become available. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the official channels of the Town of Bladenboro, including the town’s website, social media platforms, and local news outlets,” the town adds.

Those with questions are asked to contact town officials at (910) 863-3655.

