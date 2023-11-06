Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Boil water advisory issued for portion of Bladenboro

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Bladenboro announced just after 8:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, that a boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of the town.

“The Boil Water Advisory is issued for the areas: Everyone north of the bridge on Hwy 242 & 410/131 to 211 bypass and the Industrial Park Area. This would include the residences on Todd Britt Ct. and the other homes in the Britt Subdivision and also Harmony Homes,” the announcement states.

Consumers in the affected area are asked to boil their water until further notice.

“Regular updates will be provided to the public as they become available. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the official channels of the Town of Bladenboro, including the town’s website, social media platforms, and local news outlets,” the town adds.

Those with questions are asked to contact town officials at (910) 863-3655.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Classical Charter School of Whiteville
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event
A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.
102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Latest News

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Panthers stadium built overtop lost Black community, site of horrific lynching
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman