UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say 59-year-old Charles Bailey and his wife, 58-year-old Suzanne Bailey, died in an early morning boat crash on Sunday.

According to officials, around 2:30 a.m., multiple agencies including the Beaufort County’s Water Response Team and U.S. Coast Guard went to help find an overdue boater in Bath.

Upon arrival, crews found the crashed boat in a wooded shoreline near Dinah’s Landing, a public boat ramp. Both occupants of the boat were found dead.

Officials said NC Wildlife is currently investigating with help from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Other agencies that helped with the initial search include Bath, Bunyan, Chocowinity and Washington Fire Departments, Pinetown Rescue & EMS, NC Marine Fisheries, and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services.

Officials say the couple was traveling alone and no other people were involved.

