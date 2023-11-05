First Alert Forecast: mild & pleasant days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Sunday. Hopefully you were able to cash in on an extra hour of sleep. Your First Alert Forecast continues a trend of warm sunshine, a few cloudy periods and delightful highs in the 70s. Sunset for Sunday night is 5:15 p.m. which will undoubtedly take a couple nights to get used to.

Expect plenty of 70-degree days, and even a couple of days near 80 as the first full week of the new month unfolds. Overnight lows will be tolerable in the 40s and 50s, but worth a light jacket nonetheless.

We’re in the home stretch of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends November 30. At this point, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical storm formation to occur within the next week.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.



