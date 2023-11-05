Senior Connect
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event

By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For years, cast members of shows filmed in Wilmington have been returning to the Cape Fear to meet fans and to take a walk down memory lane.

But due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, this year, fans questioned if actors would show up and show out.

Sure enough, they did, but with no affiliation to any specific show.

Celebrities like Chad Michael Murray, Bethany Joy Lenz, James Lafferty, and others attended the first-ever “Holiday in Wilmington” event on Friday, Nov. 3, where fans got to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their favorite celebrities.

Meet-and-greet events are put on annually by the Friends With Benefit charity, but the dinner is new.

The charity also hosted a cocktail party, photo opportunities and a book signing.

“I’m just excited to get a really intimate experience with the guests, and being able to get to know them in a way off the internet and off what you see on TV, and to just really be with people who enjoy their work,” said one fan who flew from Boston, Andy Pham.

Tyler Hilton and Joy Lenz will be having a concert with special guest Echostone, on Saturday, Nov. 11. at TRIC, in downtown Wilmington.

There will also be two other photo and and autograph sessions with different celebrities on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12. at Lainey High School.

Tickets to all of these events are available here.

80 percent of all proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Hospital.

