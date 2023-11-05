Candle catches S CLT apartment complex on fire, causes $1M in damages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An unattended candle caused about $1,000,000 in damage to a south Charlotte apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to Charlotte Fire.

Officials say the candle was ‘close to combustible material.’

The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. on Hedley Way at the Southpark Commons Apartments, just off Quail Hollow Road.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from the building when they arrived. Video and photos from the scene showed flames covering multiple stories of the complex.

Charlotte Fire said more than 50 firefighters were called to the scene and controlled the blaze in about an hour.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were both treated on scene. No civilians were hurt.

“My prayers are out to the people,” neighbor Kelly Wilder said. “They lost a lot. It’s a lot of damage. A lot of stuff lost.”

Another neighbor said she hopes those living in the community can pitch in to help those displaced by the fire.

