Roads reopened after four-vehicle collision shuts down traffic on Market St between 21st St and 19th St

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is at the scene of a four-vehicle crash at Market Street that has shut down traffic between S 21st St and S 19th St near New Hanover High School.

The road has been reopened.

A spokesperson with WPD stated that one person had to be extricated though from one of the vehicles involved.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

