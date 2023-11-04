Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NCEL 11-6-2023

NCEL 11-6-2023
NCEL 11-2-2023
NCEL 11-2-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are your winning lottery numbers

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Lynn Walker
Oak Island PD looking for missing woman
A student was hit by a car while crossing the street on a crosswalk Monday morning, according...
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Heather Marie Hux
Shallotte police looking for missing person
Several fans took photos with James Lafferty and Chad Michael Murray at this year's 'Holiday in...
Celebrities travel to Wilmington for annual meet-and-greet charity event
Desmond Jordan has set a new world record in powerlifting and he says he owes it all to the...
Pender County man wins world championship powerlifting event

Latest News

Two veteran political strategists, Donna Brazile and Karl Rove, on stage tonight at UNCW,...
UNCW hosts first-ever Chancellor’s Dare to Learn lecture/debate
William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested, charged with murder
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Student hit by SUV while on crosswalk near Anderson Elementary School
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Vets for Vets Comedy Fest coming to Mannkind Brewing near Leland
Safety grades show little change for area hospitals
Safety grades show little change for area hospitals