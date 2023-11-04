Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hundreds gather for walk to end Alzheimer’s

People cheer on the sidelines in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
People cheer on the sidelines in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Right now more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and hundreds of people right here in New Hanover County.

Saturday morning at Wrightsville Beach Park, over 900 people came together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

November is also Alzheimer’s awareness month, many people who have been touched by the disease say it’s quite a journey.

Chris Howell found out he had Lewy body dementia six months ago. He said he experienced confusion and memory loss before getting diagnosed.

“I have dementia. And there’s, I believe the gentleman said tens of thousands here in North Carolina alone, they have Alzheimer’s and dementia. And we’re trying to seek support financially to be able to find a cure.”

Howell said he and his family participated in the walk to help raise awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The walk also allowed people to hold onto different color flowers. Each flower represented a way members of the community have been touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“The journey is a hard one. You really have to be an advocate for yourself. And that’s why you need the support of family or friends. To help be an advocate for you,” said Howell.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wilmington raised over $154,000. Lisa Roberts, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Eastern North Carolina says they are on the way to reaching their $160,000 goal.

“It’s so important because Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death. And it is growing in the sense that we don’t have a cure yet.”

Roberts said walking towards a cure is a message that hits close to home.

“It really is a very moving, amazing experience. And I’m really fortunate because I know I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s related disorder. And that’s how I got involved.”

She says anyone who is impacted by Alzheimer’s and is need of support and call their 24/7 hotline at 1-800 -272-3900.

With support from friends and family people like Howell and Roberts hope for a brighter future in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Oh, it’s great. It’s excellent. To have the support of all my family members to show up and come out. It just fills my heart with joy,” said Howell.

WECT’s very own Gabe Ross emceed the walk to end Alzheimer’s. More information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can be found in this website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Classical Charter School of Whiteville
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
One injured after four-vehicle collision on Market St
A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck

Latest News

“The tournament is named after the late Carly Rae Baron, a beloved student and former CFCC...
CFCC hosts third annual Carly Rae Classic tournament
Golden Retriever puppy (MGN)
Java Dog hosting dog food drive for Paws Place Dog Rescue
The National Weather Service office in Wilmington is inviting the community to an open house...
National Weather Service Wilmington office to host open house
Pender County Utilities is set to have a scheduled water outage in the Penderlea area on...
Pender County Utilities announces scheduled water outage in Penderlea area