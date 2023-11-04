Hundreds gather for walk to end Alzheimer’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Right now more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and hundreds of people right here in New Hanover County.

Saturday morning at Wrightsville Beach Park, over 900 people came together for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

November is also Alzheimer’s awareness month, many people who have been touched by the disease say it’s quite a journey.

Chris Howell found out he had Lewy body dementia six months ago. He said he experienced confusion and memory loss before getting diagnosed.

“I have dementia. And there’s, I believe the gentleman said tens of thousands here in North Carolina alone, they have Alzheimer’s and dementia. And we’re trying to seek support financially to be able to find a cure.”

Howell said he and his family participated in the walk to help raise awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The walk also allowed people to hold onto different color flowers. Each flower represented a way members of the community have been touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“The journey is a hard one. You really have to be an advocate for yourself. And that’s why you need the support of family or friends. To help be an advocate for you,” said Howell.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wilmington raised over $154,000. Lisa Roberts, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Eastern North Carolina says they are on the way to reaching their $160,000 goal.

“It’s so important because Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death. And it is growing in the sense that we don’t have a cure yet.”

Roberts said walking towards a cure is a message that hits close to home.

“It really is a very moving, amazing experience. And I’m really fortunate because I know I lost my mom to Alzheimer’s related disorder. And that’s how I got involved.”

She says anyone who is impacted by Alzheimer’s and is need of support and call their 24/7 hotline at 1-800 -272-3900.

With support from friends and family people like Howell and Roberts hope for a brighter future in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Oh, it’s great. It’s excellent. To have the support of all my family members to show up and come out. It just fills my heart with joy,” said Howell.

