First Alert Forecast: fall vibes and “Fall Back” weekend

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Ella Tansey
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s great to see you this Saturday! As fall paints its vibrant colors, your First Alert Forecast brings warm sunshine and delightful highs in the 70s this weekend. When the sun sets, it’s the perfect time to gather around a firepit, as you can expect the lows to dip into the 40s.

It is “Fall Back” weekend so be prepared to set your clocks back an hour as Daylight Savings comes to an end. Many of your digital devices will handle this change automatically, but do not forget to adjust your manual timepieces and consider changing the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA weather radios.

In the tropics: odds for storm development with a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 97L are dwindling and there are no definable threats to the Carolinas. We’re in the home stretch of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends November 30.

View your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

