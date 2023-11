BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Bolivia fire crews responded to a trailer fire around Rutland Rd. on Friday evening.

Firefighters report that the fire was fully involved in the trailer. The fire was contained within 6 minutes.

Stations 4, 6, 13, 18, Medic 4 and Medic 100 provided aid at the scene.

