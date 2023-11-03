WMPO votes to support NCDOT application concerning Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Board held a meeting on Friday, Nov. 3, to vote on a resolution concerning the NCDOT’s application to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is applying to the USDOT for the Bridge Investment Program to secure funding for the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

At the Friday morning meeting, the board voted 7-0 to support the NCDOT’s application.

The resolution says that the bridge replacement would add an additional lane of capacity for the approximately 94,900 vehicles per day expected to travel the bridge in 2050 compared to the approximately 65,200 that cross it each day in 2023.

If approved, funding from the Bridge Investment Program could cover up to 50% of the project’s total cost, estimated to be $400M according to WMPO Deputy Director Abby Lorenzo.

Current plans state that the new bridge would have a 135-foot clearance, a six-lane cross section and a 15′ multi-use path to act as a bicycle and pedestrian connection between New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

