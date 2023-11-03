Senior Connect
Volunteers provide upgrades to Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island

Caring for nearly 800 injured birds every year, from pelicans to barn owls, is no simple task.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Caring for nearly 800 wild birds every year, from pelicans to barn owls, is no simple task.

“We always run out of space for our birds. We always have to move them around,” said Janet Kurz.

Kurz has volunteered at the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in in Oak Island since 2009. She and the rest of the staff are thankful for the help from Lowe’s Hometown Heroes. The shelter relies on donations to operate.

Nearly two dozen volunteers from the Oak Island Police Department and two Lowe’s stores in the area did everything from power washing to repairing cages to installing donated appliances.

Randy Modlin says they chose Sea Biscuit this year for a reason.

“It’s needed some upgrading. Some of the enclosures and facilities needed a lot of upkeep,” Modlin said.

Another challenge for the shelter is feeding the birds. It’s certainly not cheap. In fact, Kurtz says their biggest expense is buying mice to feed the raptors.

Now, they have fewer expenses to worry about.

“As far as everything else, we’re in good shape, especially after today,” Kurz said.

They’re updates that the staff hopes will help them to heal injured animals for years to come.

