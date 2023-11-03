UNCW professors working to help teachers educate students on 1898

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 1898 massacre is known as one of the darkest times in Wilmington’s history; employees at UNCW are working to ensure the day will never be forgotten.

“I think by learning more deeply about even the painful parts of Wilmington’s history, we create people who have an attachment and a knowledge of the city and want to stay and work and live here,” said Doctor Lynn Mollenauer.

She says she wants to educate people on the events of November 10, 1898, a day when white supremists overthrew the Wilmington government, killed Black officials and burned businesses.

Mollenauer became inspired to dig deeper into the history of Wilmington after the killing of George Floyd and other events that unfolded in 2020.

“In studying in 1898, we learned about both the possibilities and the precarity of democracy. I don’t think there is a question more essential to students’ rights, and graduates to learn about today.”

To build an essential curriculum for students and other educators, Mollenauer is not working alone. She partnered with Tiffany Gilbert, chair of the department of English at UNCW. Together, they created ways for UNCW faculty from all departments to educate their students.

“Gilbert and I started a faculty workshop to help faculty members develop curriculum that intersected with 1898, and history of Black Wilmington. After three successful runs in the summer, we now have funding to offer an institute that’s open to teachers nationally,” said Mollenauer.

Gilbert and Mollenauer said by educating teachers from all departments about the history of 1898, more students can expand on their knowledge.

“It’s part of the history of our country, it happened. And it’s not about saying that, Oh, you know, because you’re learning this. We’re trying to put the burden on any one person or anyone group. It’s about just being aware of what happened,” said Gilbert.

The goal is to bring awareness for everyone, the initiative is not just for university students.

Cara Ward, assistant professor of elementary social studies education at UNCW, said 1898 is taught to third, fourth, eighth and high school students. Ward works with current teachers in New Hanover County to develop lessons and teaching strategies about the 1898 massacre.

“Fourth grade is where students do a pretty detailed study of North Carolina in terms of their social studies coursework. And so it makes sense that this is such a huge event in our state’s history. It’s not just important locally, it’s important statewide, even national significance as the only successful coup d’etat in the history of our nation.”

Shining light on history--one teacher and one student at a time. Mollenauer said the work is amplifying work that has already been done.

