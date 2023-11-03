Senior Connect
Two lanes of U.S. 17 in Leland to close temporarily on Nov. 6

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A closure planned for U.S. 17 in Leland on Nov. 6, 2023.
A closure planned for U.S. 17 in Leland on Nov. 6, 2023.(Provided by H2GO)

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO says that a small stretch of U.S. 17 southbound in Leland will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the latest on Monday, Nov. 6.

“H2GO’s contractor will be conducting emergency utility infrastructure roadway repairs. Route 17 southbound will be down to one lane, left lanes will be closed for a one-mile stretch, and the U-turn lanes in front of Jiffy Lube and Caliber Collision will also be closed,” an H2GO announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

