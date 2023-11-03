Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Classical Charter School of Whiteville
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Both drivers cited after crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay

Latest News

Police activity in front of preshool near Nellis and Owens
Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
UNCW faculty worked to create opportunities for teachers to share the message of the 1898...
UNCW professors working to help teachers educate students on 1898
About 20 volunteers from the Oak Island Police Department and Lowe's Hometown Heroes donated...
Volunteers provide upgrades to Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter in Oak Island