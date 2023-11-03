Senior Connect
Southport man arrested for allegedly shooting at occupied home

Simeon Alan Exline
Simeon Alan Exline(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport man was arrested by the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department after allegedly shooting at an occupied home on the 200 block of Foxcroft Road on Oct. 14.

Simeon Alan Exline, 20, was arrested at his home and was charged with the following:

  • Felony Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
  • Felony Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Larceny of a Firearm
  • Misdemeanor Damage to Property
  • Misdemeanor Discharging a Firearm in City Limits

BSLPD reported that no one had been injured.

Exline is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Tursi at 910-363-0011.

