Poll: 2 in 3 North Carolinians want to end time change

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - This is the weekend most of America sets its clocks back by one hour. If you hate doing this, you’re definitely not the only one. A new poll shows two-thirds of North Carolinians are right there with you.

High Point University asked 1,000 adults in North Carolina in October their opinions on the twice-a-year time change. By a 2-1 margin, people said they’d prefer to stop doing it entirely. 67% percent of respondents said they’re tired of changing their clocks. Just 25% said they prefer the current system. 9% were unsure.

Read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.