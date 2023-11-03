Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Poll: 2 in 3 North Carolinians want to end time change

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(MGN / Pexels)
By Laura Leslie, WRAL capitol bureau chief
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - This is the weekend most of America sets its clocks back by one hour. If you hate doing this, you’re definitely not the only one. A new poll shows two-thirds of North Carolinians are right there with you.

High Point University asked 1,000 adults in North Carolina in October their opinions on the twice-a-year time change. By a 2-1 margin, people said they’d prefer to stop doing it entirely. 67% percent of respondents said they’re tired of changing their clocks. Just 25% said they prefer the current system. 9% were unsure.

Read the full story on WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Both drivers cited after crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay

Latest News

A closure planned for U.S. 17 in Leland on Nov. 6, 2023.
Two lanes of U.S. 17 in Leland to close temporarily on Nov. 6
St. Stan’s Polish Festival
Local Polish Festival to feature foods, church tours and more
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County offering drive-thru flu vaccines on Nov. 7
Greek Festival Drive-Thru begins at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church