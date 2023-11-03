Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Playground coming to Carolina Beach will honor 10-year-old who died from leukemia

Ground broken on Brandy Myers Memorial Playground
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Danny ‘Chocolate’ Myers and his wife Caron Myers lost their daughter Brandy to leukemia when she was 10 years old.

“She was a little girl, a sweet little girl,” Danny Myers said.

Almost 40 years later, they say the pain of losing her has not gone away.

“My father asked me one time when I was going to get over this, and I told him ‘Never, never.’ Once you lost your child, there is this hole in your heart that will never be filled with anything else,” Caron Myers said.

They described Brandy as smart and wise beyond her years. She loved playgrounds, as many young girls do.

Now, they’re naming a playground in her honor. The Myers say part of the reason they’re doing it this year is because Danny Myers was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma.

The Brandy Myers Memorial Playground is expected to open in Carolina Beach in February 2024. Her parents say it’s a way for her legacy to live on.

“I just hope that other children, other kids can go there and enjoy their life, enjoy their childhood which just seems to be harder and harder to do,” Danny Myers said.

The playground will be accessible to all, the Myers says. Caron Myers says a 9-year-old, who is blind, came up to her at the groundbreaking and said the park needs Braille so he can know what to play with.

“He says that all the parks that he goes to have no Braille,” Caron Myers said.

Only hours later, she had everything in place to make sure Braille would be a feature in the playground.

They want their daughter’s legacy to focus on the joyful parts of her life, not the part that took her life away.

“It’s not going to be about leukemia or bone marrow or anything like that. It’s going to be a place where kids can go and have fun. That’s going to be the greatest part of it of all,” Caron Myers said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
N.C. Forest Service advises public to postpone outdoor burning due to dry conditions
N.C. Forest Service advises public to postpone outdoor burning due to dry conditions
Symposium at Williston Middle School on Nov. 11 to remember Massacre of 1898
Symposium at Williston Middle School on Nov. 11 to remember Massacre of 1898