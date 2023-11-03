Playground coming to Carolina Beach will honor 10-year-old who died from leukemia

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Danny ‘Chocolate’ Myers and his wife Caron Myers lost their daughter Brandy to leukemia when she was 10 years old.

“She was a little girl, a sweet little girl,” Danny Myers said.

Almost 40 years later, they say the pain of losing her has not gone away.

“My father asked me one time when I was going to get over this, and I told him ‘Never, never.’ Once you lost your child, there is this hole in your heart that will never be filled with anything else,” Caron Myers said.

They described Brandy as smart and wise beyond her years. She loved playgrounds, as many young girls do.

Now, they’re naming a playground in her honor. The Myers say part of the reason they’re doing it this year is because Danny Myers was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma.

The Brandy Myers Memorial Playground is expected to open in Carolina Beach in February 2024. Her parents say it’s a way for her legacy to live on.

“I just hope that other children, other kids can go there and enjoy their life, enjoy their childhood which just seems to be harder and harder to do,” Danny Myers said.

The playground will be accessible to all, the Myers says. Caron Myers says a 9-year-old, who is blind, came up to her at the groundbreaking and said the park needs Braille so he can know what to play with.

“He says that all the parks that he goes to have no Braille,” Caron Myers said.

Only hours later, she had everything in place to make sure Braille would be a feature in the playground.

They want their daughter’s legacy to focus on the joyful parts of her life, not the part that took her life away.

“It’s not going to be about leukemia or bone marrow or anything like that. It’s going to be a place where kids can go and have fun. That’s going to be the greatest part of it of all,” Caron Myers said.

