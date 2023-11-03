Pet of the Week: Max from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Max, an approximately two-year-old American pit bull terrier, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

According to his handlers, Max is a very sweet and laid back dog who loves to cuddle. He has done great around other dogs, cats and people of all ages.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered, he has also received routine deworming for hooks and rounds.

Max would do best in a home without any alpha dogs. Those with another dog are required to have a meet and greet prior to adoption.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

Max is a very sweet and laid back dog who loves to cuddle. (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

