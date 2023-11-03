Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover County offering drive-thru flu vaccines on Nov. 7

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to host a drive-thru flu vaccine event on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“Interested individuals can visit the Health and Human Services Annex Building’s parking lot at 1507 Greenfield Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 and receive a vaccine from the comfort of their vehicle. Flu vaccines will be available to everyone 6 months and older,” a county announcement states.

You don’t need to make an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost, but residents with insurance are asked to bring their insurance information for registration.

“We are starting to see cases of flu increase in our region as we move further into the time of year when respiratory viruses are most prevalent,” said Health Director Jon Campbell in an announcement. “That makes this a great time to get a flu shot so that your protection is at its highest level with holiday gatherings and other indoor activities starting to become the norm.”

You can visit the HHS website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Both drivers cited after crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal

Latest News

Greek Festival Drive-Thru begins at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Charter school employee terminated for ‘inappropriate relationship with a student,’ per official
Golden Retriever puppy (MGN)
Java Dog hosting dog food drive for Paws Place Dog Rescue
The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
Elwell Ferry closed for maintenance until Nov. 6