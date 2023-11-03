New Hanover County offering drive-thru flu vaccines on Nov. 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services is set to host a drive-thru flu vaccine event on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“Interested individuals can visit the Health and Human Services Annex Building’s parking lot at 1507 Greenfield Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 and receive a vaccine from the comfort of their vehicle. Flu vaccines will be available to everyone 6 months and older,” a county announcement states.

You don’t need to make an appointment, and there is no out-of-pocket cost, but residents with insurance are asked to bring their insurance information for registration.

“We are starting to see cases of flu increase in our region as we move further into the time of year when respiratory viruses are most prevalent,” said Health Director Jon Campbell in an announcement. “That makes this a great time to get a flu shot so that your protection is at its highest level with holiday gatherings and other indoor activities starting to become the norm.”

