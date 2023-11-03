Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hanover Co. Planning Board approves Market Street residential rezoning request for nearly 34 acres

New Hanover Co. Planning Board approves Market Street residential rezoning request for nearly 34 acres
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board voted 4-2 in favor of a rezoning request that could bring hundreds of new homes along Market Street at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The request was brought by CIP Construction Company to rezone 33.54 acres in the 8100 block and would call for a maximum of 348 townhomes in 30 separate two and three-story buildings.

The motion was approved with added conditions from both the applicant and county staff, which are the following:

  • “Access to and from Brays Drive will be gated and restricted to emergency vehicles only.
  • “Buffers against residential properties are widened beyond New Hanover County minimum buffer width requirements as shown on the conditional zoning plan. The buffers and open space areas are variable widths and will contain a mixture of preserved existing trees and/or augmented vegetation.
  • “Areas of buffer and open space outside of essential site improvements and easements will preserve existing trees that are not dead, dying, or otherwise hazardous.
  • “The connection to Brays Drive shall be a full through connection.
  • “Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure shall be installed up to the property line where internal roads connect to adjacent parcels.
  • “An overland relief path within a public drainage easement will be provided from the existing pond to the proposed pond outfall.
  • “Buildings will be a maximum of three stories.”

The motion will need final approval from the county commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 11.

The request can be viewed in full here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Meals on Wheels presented check to pay for 375 meals for seniors
Southport man arrested for allegedly shooting at occupied home
Southport man arrested for allegedly shooting at occupied home
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize