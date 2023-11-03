New Hanover Co. Planning Board approves Market Street residential rezoning request for nearly 34 acres

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board voted 4-2 in favor of a rezoning request that could bring hundreds of new homes along Market Street at their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The request was brought by CIP Construction Company to rezone 33.54 acres in the 8100 block and would call for a maximum of 348 townhomes in 30 separate two and three-story buildings.

The motion was approved with added conditions from both the applicant and county staff, which are the following:

“Access to and from Brays Drive will be gated and restricted to emergency vehicles only.

“Buffers against residential properties are widened beyond New Hanover County minimum buffer width requirements as shown on the conditional zoning plan. The buffers and open space areas are variable widths and will contain a mixture of preserved existing trees and/or augmented vegetation.

“Areas of buffer and open space outside of essential site improvements and easements will preserve existing trees that are not dead, dying, or otherwise hazardous.

“The connection to Brays Drive shall be a full through connection.

“Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure shall be installed up to the property line where internal roads connect to adjacent parcels.

“An overland relief path within a public drainage easement will be provided from the existing pond to the proposed pond outfall.

“Buildings will be a maximum of three stories.”

The motion will need final approval from the county commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 11.

The request can be viewed in full here.

