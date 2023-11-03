Mustaches for Kids kickoff event celebrates 20th year of raising money for children’s non-profits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Absurdity meets philanthropy, at least when it comes to Mustaches for Kids.

“Sure, it’s not like normal charities, but what’s normal?” founding member Ryan Mcinnis said.

Mustaches for Kids celebrated its 20th year with a kickoff event at Wilmington Brewing Company on Thursday. It’s an annual mustache competition that raises money for several local children’s charities.

Mcinnis said it all started as a mustache competition between high school friends.

“At the end of the month, the guy who won the 20 dollars said ‘I can’t keep this’ and he put it in a charity jar on the bar,” Mcinnis said. “A light bulb went off.”

Mustaches for Kids was born. The first official year had six participants and raised $1,000 for charity.

However, like the mustaches, the organization kept on growing. Last year, the participants raised a record amount of $70,000 for charity.

This year, the organization hopes to achieve even higher: $100,000.

Participants, also called “growers,” solicit donations from friends, family, co-workers and people in the community throughout the month. The organization then donates that money to local children’s non-profits including Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Boys and Girls Clubs, Communities in Schools, The Miracle League, Camp Schreiber, Ocean Cure, Carousel Center, Masonboro.org and Dreams.

All of the growers were clean-shaven Thursday, but they plan to grow their mustaches throughout November. The group will meet once weekly on Tuesdays to take progress photos and celebrate the money they’ve raised so far. They end the season with the “Stache-Bash Gala Event.”

“We give out awards for those who have raised the most money, who have the fullest mustache, who have the least full mustache (the saddest stache),” Mcinnis said.

The growers are also expected to arrive in mustache-themed costumes.

While the participants say the competition itself is fun, it’s not the root cause of why they do what they do.

“It warms my heart, it warms my upper lip and I hope it warms the bank accounts of all the companies that we benefit,” Mcinnis said.

