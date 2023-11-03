CMPD: Victim identified after being struck by train in Charlotte
Paramedics say the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the person hit and killed by a train in northeast Charlotte earlier this month.
The incident happened around 4:19 p.m. off Old Concord Road back on Nov. 3 and involved an Amtrak train, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Police said the man was found unresponsive on the tracks. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.
According to the CMPD, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Eddie Antonio Rodriguez Jr.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.