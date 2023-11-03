Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Meals on Wheels presented check to pay for 375 meals for seniors

Meals on Wheels presented check to pay for 375 meals for seniors
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $1,500 check was presented to the Meals on Wheels program at the Senior Resource Center by two pageant winners on Thursday.

The director of the program said the money will go toward purchasing 375 meals for seniors. The pageant winners, Lilliana Lopez and Emma Guine, raised the money through pageant fees and pageant sales.

“I’ve seen the program work personally and it really matters making sure that everyone is fed and everything like that. At the end of the day, it’s just amazing how you can go home and sleep at night knowing you’ve helped so many people,” Lopez and Guine said.

Meals on Wheels relies mostly on donations to keep the program going.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Southport man arrested for allegedly shooting at occupied home
Southport man arrested for allegedly shooting at occupied home
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Former HBO boxing announcer, tv and film star to attend Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Wilmington Police Department announces body armor donation for K9s
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize