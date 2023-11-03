Meals on Wheels presented check to pay for 375 meals for seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $1,500 check was presented to the Meals on Wheels program at the Senior Resource Center by two pageant winners on Thursday.

The director of the program said the money will go toward purchasing 375 meals for seniors. The pageant winners, Lilliana Lopez and Emma Guine, raised the money through pageant fees and pageant sales.

“I’ve seen the program work personally and it really matters making sure that everyone is fed and everything like that. At the end of the day, it’s just amazing how you can go home and sleep at night knowing you’ve helped so many people,” Lopez and Guine said.

Meals on Wheels relies mostly on donations to keep the program going.

