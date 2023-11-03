Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

A Burlington man is facing charges after he was accused of operating a massive magic mushroom growing operation.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man from Burlington, Connecticut, faces drug factory charges after detectives said he had been growing a significant amount of psychedelic mushrooms.

Weston Soule, 21, was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics and operating of a drug factory.

State police said members of the DEA Hartford Task force and state police detectives received a tip that suggested Soule was operating a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation at a home on Lyon Road.

They arrived at Soule’s home on Thursday around 9 a.m.

Upon serving the search warrant at the suspect's residence, investigators said they found a...
Upon serving the search warrant at the suspect's residence, investigators said they found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory.(Connecticut State Police)

When they got there, detectives said they contacted Soule and saw ventilation equipment throughout the residence consistent with those used in clandestine laboratories.

Soule accompanied investigators to a detached garage on the property where detectives spotted a large mushroom growing operation.

During interactions with investigators, Soule claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing was not illegal.

When asked about activities inside of the main residence, Soule did not consent to a search of the residence.

Detectives then submitted a search warrant to New Britain Superior Court, which was granted.

Upon serving the search warrant at Soule’s residence, investigators said they found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory within. It contained psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth, with an estimated total street value of $8.5 million.

Soule admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, which is labeled as a “schedule 1″ controlled substance. State police said a schedule 1 controlled substance is defined as drugs, substances and chemicals that are not currently accepted for medical use and have a high potential for abuse.

Based upon the information obtained during the investigation, Soule was taken into custody at the scene and taken to state police headquarters in Litchfield where he was processed and charged.

Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and was scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Both drivers cited after crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal

Latest News

FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules
his photo released by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, shows a vehicle...
Tipsters ID suspects in four incidents of rocks thrown at cars from a Pennsylvania overpass
Witnesses say it was a very slow chase. KCRA, BROADCASTIFY, JENNIFER BLAKE, MO MCGOVERN, JAMES...
Man driving forklift arrested after police chase
The baby shark is now two months old and can be viewed by the public at one of the habitats...
Baby shark born via asexual reproduction, only 2nd recorded instance in US zoo history
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection