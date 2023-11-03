Senior Connect
Local Polish Festival to feature foods, church tours and more

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The 23rd annual Polish Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will include Polish foods such as pierogis and kielbasa, a bake shop with Polish cookies and rolls along with a variety of frozen foods.

Guests can also take a tour of the sanctuary, listen to the Harbour Towne Fest Band, take part in a raffle and try various Polish and domestic beers brewed at Front Street Brewery.

The church is located at 4849 Castle Hayne Rd., Castle Hayne, NC.

