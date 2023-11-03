Local Polish Festival to feature foods, church tours and more

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The 23rd annual Polish Festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will include Polish foods such as pierogis and kielbasa, a bake shop with Polish cookies and rolls along with a variety of frozen foods.

Guests can also take a tour of the sanctuary, listen to the Harbour Towne Fest Band, take part in a raffle and try various Polish and domestic beers brewed at Front Street Brewery.

The church is located at 4849 Castle Hayne Rd., Castle Hayne, NC.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.