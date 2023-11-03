Local charter school employee terminated for “inappropriate relationship with a student,” per school official

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Classical Charter Schools of Whiteville has announced that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged “inappropriate relationship” between a now former school employee and a student.

According to an announcement from the school, the involved employee was fired on Wednesday, Nov. 1, following “an investigation involving the student’s parents and local law enforcement.”

There is no indication that any other student or employee was involved.

We can’t tell you how disappointed we are in this former employee’s behavior, which not only violated our trust and that of CCS-Whiteville parents, but runs counter to the pledge taken by all Classical Charter Schools of America employees and students to always act in an appropriate manner. Nothing is more important to us than the emotional and physical well-being of our students. We acted immediately to notify both the parents and law enforcement officials and terminated the employee without hesitation.

