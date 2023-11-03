Local charter school employee terminated for “inappropriate relationship with a student,” per school official
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Classical Charter Schools of Whiteville has announced that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged “inappropriate relationship” between a now former school employee and a student.
According to an announcement from the school, the involved employee was fired on Wednesday, Nov. 1, following “an investigation involving the student’s parents and local law enforcement.”
There is no indication that any other student or employee was involved.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.