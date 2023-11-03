Senior Connect
Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

