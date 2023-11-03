First Alert Forecast: temperatures trending milder for “Fall Back” weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Friday opens with another chilly and potentially frosty start for some. After starting in the 30s, temperatures will swell close to 70 in the afternoon. Jackets and layers will be a must once again.

Your forecast features milder lower and middle 70s during this “Fall Back” weekend. While many clocks will revert to standard time automatically remember to turn back your manual timepieces, and change batteries in you NOAA weather radios along with carbon Monoxide and Smoke detectors.

In the tropics: odds for storm development with a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 97L are dwindling and there are no definable threats to the Carolinas. We’re in the home stretch of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which ends November 30.

