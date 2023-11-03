Elwell Ferry closed for maintenance until Nov. 6

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Elwell Ferry is closed for maintenance.

It will be closed until Monday, Nov. 6, at 6 a.m.

The ferry is located at 2700 Elwell Ferry Road, runs seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly.

You can have your vehicle moved across the ferry for free when it is operational.

