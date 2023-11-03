Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Elwell Ferry closed for maintenance until Nov. 6

The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly
The Elwell Ferry in Bladen County near Kelly(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Elwell Ferry is closed for maintenance.

It will be closed until Monday, Nov. 6, at 6 a.m.

The ferry is located at 2700 Elwell Ferry Road, runs seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly.

You can have your vehicle moved across the ferry for free when it is operational.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Both drivers cited after crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal

Latest News

Both drivers cited after crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck
Railroad crossings to close for several days in New Hanover, Bladen counties
Wilmington Fire Department crews respond to car fire
Crews respond to vehicle fire on Dawson Street
Bobby Brown Bridge
Lane of Bobby Brown Bridge closing daily for repair work