Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Community members reflect on the 125th year since 1898 Wilmington Massacre at commemoration

1898 WILMINGTON MASSACRE PRESENTATION
1898 WILMINGTON MASSACRE PRESENTATION(WECT STAFF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors heard a presentation about African Americans who served at Fort Fisher during the Civil War and settled in the Wilmington area.

They later lived through the horrors of the 1898 Coup de Etat, when white supremacists murdered many of the city’s black leaders and forced others to leave.

Kaitlin O’Connor, who presented the information, talked about the massacre’s impact on the victory many of those veterans fought for.

O’Connor wants the community to make connections of those who settled here post-civil war and how they were treated. She also emphasizes how important it is to reflect on this year’s 125th mark since the Massacre.

“Big milestones like this are moments to pause and reflect on what’s happened, commemorate those who are lost. It’s also a time to think about what work is still to be done, if any in our community,” says O’Connor.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky
Adalynn Garner died in 2020 at a month old in Carolina Beach when she suffocated while sleeping...
Three found guilty in connection to abuse and death of one-month-old child
Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized

Latest News

Battleship North Carolina and Novant Health are inviting the community to a blood drive on...
Battleship North Carolina to host blood drive
Head golf pro Richard Kascsak and members of the club hope to donate more than $20,000 to the...
‘Going Beyond the Pink’ golf tournament tees off Thursday morning at Sandpiper Bay
Celebration of 25 years
New Hope Clinic celebrates 25 years of service
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes