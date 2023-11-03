Community members reflect on the 125th year since 1898 Wilmington Massacre at commemoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Visitors heard a presentation about African Americans who served at Fort Fisher during the Civil War and settled in the Wilmington area.

They later lived through the horrors of the 1898 Coup de Etat, when white supremacists murdered many of the city’s black leaders and forced others to leave.

Kaitlin O’Connor, who presented the information, talked about the massacre’s impact on the victory many of those veterans fought for.

O’Connor wants the community to make connections of those who settled here post-civil war and how they were treated. She also emphasizes how important it is to reflect on this year’s 125th mark since the Massacre.

“Big milestones like this are moments to pause and reflect on what’s happened, commemorate those who are lost. It’s also a time to think about what work is still to be done, if any in our community,” says O’Connor.

