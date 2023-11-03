Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue extinguishes woods fire on Friday

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a working woods fire at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The fire was under control within one hour and the incident was turned over to NC Forestry Service shortly after.

“Initial dispatch was from information received from an aircraft advising there appeared to be a fire in the woods out of control, and coordinates were given to C-Com to assist in getting units to the area and get eyes in the situation. BSL PD had a unit in the area a short time later and advised fire was needed,” BSL Fire Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

Assistance was provided by the Southport Fire Department, Bolivia Fire Department and Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department as well as the NC Forestry Service.

Units dispatched brought a tanker, brush truck, UTV, and engine and NC Forestry sent 3 large plows to assist.

