$1.8M grant awarded for pedestrian safety improvements on N. College Rd. near Laney High School

North College Road near Trask Middle School and Laney High School is a busy area with lots of concerns about pedestrian safety after two students were hit by cars there within the past three months.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) Board awarded a $1.8 million dollar grant to New Hanover County for pedestrian infrastructure improvements on N. College Rd.

Scott James, transportation planning engineer for WMPO, says there will be a 10-foot-wide shared-use path along N. College Rd. that runs from Gordon Rd. up to Northchase Pkwy. He said there is also a proposal for an additional traffic light in that area.

Parents of students at Laney High School and Trask Middle School have expressed their concerns about the safety of their kids walking along N. College Rd. for years.

James says the idea with the shared use path instead of a sidewalk is that it will be used seven days a week with families that live in the area so people can walk or bike safely along N. College Rd.

