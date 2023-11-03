1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving trooper in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a car crashed into a tree in what the sheriff said was an attempt to evade state troopers.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was attempting to pull over a car along Savannah Grove Road in Effingham around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the car sped off. He said the trooper did not chase the car, and that the car crashed into a tree shortly after speeding off.

There were four people inside the car, three were sent to the hospital and one died.

Since a SCHP trooper was involved, SCHP has asked for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

