Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Walter Davis, five-time NBA All-Star and North Carolina standout, dies at 69

Davis died of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte.
UNC basketball legend Davis passed away
UNC basketball legend Davis passed away(UNC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Walter Davis, a five-time NBA All-Star who had his number retired by the Phoenix Suns, has died. He was 69.

Davis was star in college for North Carolina where he played for the late Dean Smith. It was North Carolina, where Davis’ nephew Hubert Davis is the Tar Heels’ basketball coach, which announced Water Davis’ death Thursday.

The school’s release said Walter Davis died Thursday morning of natural causes while visiting famil y in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Walter Davis was drafted fifth overall by Phoenix in 1977 and became the NBA rookie of the year after averaging 24.2 points a game. He played 11 of his 16 pro seasons with the Suns, who retired his No. 6.

Davis moved to Denver for three seasons and Portland for one before returning to the Nuggets in 1992-1993 for his final year.

In college, Davis was practically unstoppable as he led one of the top programs in the game. He helped the Tar Heels to the NCAA title game in 1977, where they lost to Marquette.

He is 10th all-time in scoring in Tar Heels’ history. His 106 games with double-figure scoring are fourth all-time at North Carolina, trailing only Phil Ford, Sam Perkins and Tyler Hansbrough.

Walter Davis, from Pineville, North Carolina, is part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. He was named to the ACC’s 50th anniversary team in 2002.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize
Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Southport
Three City of Southport employees suspended without pay
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Crews respond to crash on Carolina Beach Rd. involving SUV and dump truck

Latest News

Corey Seager now has twice been named World Series MVP.
Northwest Cabarrus grad Corey Seager named World Series MVP
West Brunswick did not qualify for the state playoffs, so we will see them again next season.
West Brunswick Trojans named Friday Night Football Team of the Week
Carolina Panthers' Eddy Pineiro (4) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal after...
Eddy Pineiro’s 23-yard FG as time expires helps Bryce Young, Panthers get 1st win over Texans 15-13
(Source: KEYC)
NCHSAA releases 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Friday Night Football Week 11 Part 1