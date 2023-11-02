‘The Veteran’s Battlefield’ documentary to be screened at Thalian Hall

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Veteran’s Battlefield, a documentary on veterans’ challenges in North Carolina, is set to be screened at Historic Thalian Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The documentary is from the N.C. Association of County Commissioners’ 100 Strong Productions, and the event will include a panel discussion with elected officials and local leaders about veterans services.

It aims to highlight the challenges faced by veterans and how Veteran Services officers in counties are working to help them out.

“New Hanover County Commissioners and other local stakeholders and veterans organizations will be at the event to distribute information and host community discussions surrounding veteran services and support,” a NCACC announcement states.

The screening and discussion is free and begins at 5:30 p.m. You’re asked to register for the event online here.

