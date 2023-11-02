Senior Connect
Turning on the heat? Space heater safety tips

when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious(KBTX)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the colder weather many of you at home are probably turning on your heat or space heaters for the first time this season.

This is the time of year when we typically see quite a few house fires due to something like tipping over a space heater—leaving it on while you’re away from home—but it’s something that can be prevented.

“Obviously with this time of year, we’re going to have uptick in a lot of these heat related calls, whether it be space heaters, or HVAC systems, which is why we want to make sure that we pay attention to those basic safety issues to try and alleviate some of those calls or just be aware of the problems that you might see,” firefighter Chris Fenner with the Wilmington Fire Department said.

Safety tips for using a space heater:

  • You’ll want to make sure that your space heater has at least a 3-foot buffer between it and other objects, like your couch, curtains, or blankets.
  • Place the heater on a steady, non-flammable surface. The ground is typically your best bet, but make sure it isn’t on a rug where it could tip over easily.
  • Make sure you’re plugging the heater directly into an outlet and not using a power strip.
  • Keep your pets and kids away is a good idea to avoid the heater tipping over.
  • It’s also important to turn the heater off when you leave your house and when you go to sleep.

For those of you with HVAC systems turning the heat on for the first time—firefighters say don’t be too alarmed if your home smells a little smoky for a few minutes.

“What happens is those heat strips are going to get burnt and it’s going to smell like things are burning. What that basically is, is the dust burning off those heat strips because they haven’t been turned on in so long, and they’ve just been sitting. So, a lot of times you’re going to find that burning smell throughout your house, originally, and it tends to go away after a few minutes. Obviously, if you need us, call us. But that’s one thing to keep in mind this time of year,” Fenner said.

If you’re planning on buying a space heater soon, make sure to look for one that has tip over protection. That ensures that if the heater is tipped over, it will automatically shut off to prevent a fire.

