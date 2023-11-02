Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight saving time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the U.S. in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

However, that bill did not get a vote last year in the House of Representatives because lawmakers could not agree on whether the time kept should be standard time or permanent daylight saving time, Reuters reported.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in 1918 and made standard practice in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Since then, daylight saving time always began in the U.S. on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

All states and territories in the country practice daylight saving time except for Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

22nd annual Festival Latino set for Nov. 4-5 at Ogden Park
22nd annual Festival Latino set for Nov. 4-5 at Ogden Park
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three animal cruelty arrests
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three animal cruelty arrests
President Joe Biden speaks at Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023....
Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger
Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America."
This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country