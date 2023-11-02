Town of Lake Waccamaw issues boil water advisory

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory following a loss of water pressure at 3200 Canal Cove Road.

According to the announcement, customers from 3200 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores are asked to boil water prior to consumption. The advisory does not include the Wooded Acres Subdivision.

“Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the announcement from the town states. “This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.”

Water should be boiled before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

