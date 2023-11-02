Symposium at Williston Middle School to remember Massacre of 1898

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A symposium about history, healing and rebuilding will be held on November 11th at Willison Middle School in honor of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.

On November 10, 1898, white supremacists overthrew the government, murdered countless Black citizens, ran them out of town, and burned down their businesses.

New Hanover County has kicked off a month-long commemoration to honor the 125th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington massacre.

“We believe this is a great chance for everyone in our community to get involved, have an open dialogue about this moment in our history, ponder the impacts that still linger to this day and work together to heal. All these events are possible because of the collaboration between so many individuals, groups and organizations who are committed to sharing the stories surrounding 1898,” said Linda Thompson chief diversity and equity officer for New Hanover County

The events from the county will run through October 20- November 28. More details on all the events taking place throughout the month can be found in this story.

People involved with a symposium that will be held on November 11, said they are looking forward to a conversation geared towards rebuilding. Cash Michaels, a member of the Wilmington Journal Breakfast Club and a host of the upcoming symposium said the community is still recovering from the violence of 1898.

“ We have never recovered from that. Our population in the city of Wilmington at that time was around 56% if I am not mistaken. Now, I think we’re barely at 20%.

A full recovery is what Michaels said he hopes to regain. He and other leaders hope to rebuild the Seventh Street Corridor area in Wilmington.

“125 years is too long, we have to be serious now about rebuilding Wilmington. Rebuilding the black community of Wilmington, and moving forward positively for our families and for our children,” said Michaels.

He said the symposium conversation will be centered around healing and moving forward.

“If we’re able to rebuild the African American community of Wilmington, then Wilmington can only get better. I mean it’s impossible that if your black community rebuilds and becomes stronger, it’s impossible for the whole community not to do,” said Michaels.

The symposium conversation will feature six panelists from New Hanover County and across North Carolina. One of the leaders of the conversation is Doctor Bertha Boykin Todd.

" I feel good about it, I can’t help but feel grateful to those who are continuing to hold the manner and carry the manner forward,” said Todd.

Todd has been heavily involved with the research of the 1898 Wilmington massacre. She said she is thankful for everyone’s efforts to continue moving forward with the conversation.

For those who have worked tirelessly to keep the tragic memory of the 1898 massacre and race riot alive they said they are already seeing change.

“ You’ve seen the calendar of events, wow, we have got stuff that started yesterday November 1 going straight through the entire month. 20 years ago that would have never happened, that is a start that is the beginning of the healing process and I think it’s a good thing,” said Michaels.

The symposium will be held on from 1-4 at Willison Middle School. The event is free and open to the public.

