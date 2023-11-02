Senior Connect
Sandwich shop owner disappears without trace, abandons employees

The owner of a Seattle sandwich shop has disappeared, leaving employees without pay and the property on the verge of being considered abandoned. (SOURCE: KIRO)
By KIRO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KIRO) – The last time the employees at a sandwich shop in Washington state got paid was three weeks ago after the owner vanished without a trace.

Cody Deasy, a former employee of HoneyHole, said he quit three weeks ago after owner Evan Bramer cut his hours in half to save money.

“It’s sad because we used to have a line to the door all the time,” he said.

After Bramer disappeared, Deasy’s former co-workers were left without a job, and many have not been paid.

“It’s just awful. Some of them can’t pay their rent. It just feels like we were scammed almost,” he said.

Employees told KIRO they haven’t seen or heard from Bramer since. They said they have made multiple attempts to reach him, and some have said their paper paychecks have bounced.

The food order account has lapsed, and the website and building fees are unpaid. The business is at risk of being considered abandoned.

The employees said they tried to file a missing persons report for Bramer, but the Seattle Police Department said it wasn’t finished.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to not pay his bills,” Deasy said.

Officials said there is an investigation surrounding Bramer but did not give any details.

However, KIRO reports that Bramer is a convicted sex offender in Arizona.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and reportedly fled to Mexico while on probation.

Bramer bought the HoneyHole over the summer, and the business received two health code violations in their September inspection.

Records also show that the state’s Department of Labor and Industries received another complaint on Oct. 23.

It’s a far cry from its heyday as a staple in the community.

“I pass by the HoneyHole all the time. I usually get sandwiches here,” one customer said.

Employees said they want to share more of their stories but are waiting for the police investigation to wrap up.

