Railroad crossings to close for several days in New Hanover, Bladen counties

(Lisa Baird / Pixabay / stephswift)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southern Commercial Development announced that CSX plans to close several railroad crossings in New Hanover and Bladen counties to allow for the installation of new rails and ties.

According to the announcement, some crossings are receiving new rail, while others are either only receiving ties or both. Crossings that are receiving both new rail and ties will “be rough” for the one to two weeks between the rail being laid and the ties being installed.

While crews install new rail, crossings are expected to be closed for “at least 3+ days.” Railroad crossings are expected to be closed for “at least 3-4 days” as crews install the ties.

The following crossings in Wilmington are receiving new rail and ties, and are set to be closed on or around Nov. 13 for the rail installation, with the variability due to the potential for “unforeseen circumstances”:

  • Henry Street: set to be closed again on or around Nov. 30 for the installation of ties
  • Forest Hills Drive: set to be closed again on or around Nov. 30 for the installation of ties
  • Colonial Drive: set to be closed again on or around Nov. 30 for the installation of ties

The following crossings in Wilmington are set to be closed on or around Nov. 15 for rail installment:

  • S 4th Street
  • Hooper and Martin streets
  • S 5th Avenue
  • S 6th and Martin streets
  • S 7th Street
  • S 8th Street
  • S 9th Street
  • S 10th Street
  • S 12th Street
  • S 13th Street
  • Marstellar Street

A map showing where each crossing receiving rail is located can be found online here.

The following railroad crossings in Bladen County are scheduled to receive new ties:

  • N College Street in Clarkton on or around Nov. 13
  • Elkton Road near its intersection with NC 211 on or around Nov. 14
  • Blanks Dairy Road near its intersection with NC 211 on or around Nov. 14
  • White Plains Church Road in Emerson on or around Nov. 15
  • Janie High Road near its intersection with NC 211 on or around Nov. 16
  • Rosindale Road near its intersection with NC 211 on or around Nov. 16

The following railroad crossings in New Hanover County are scheduled to receive new ties:

  • Division Drive in Hightsville on or around Nov. 22
  • N 23rd Street in Hightsville on or around Nov. 22
  • N 6th Street in Wilmington on or around Nov. 22
  • Hilton Street in Wilmington on or around Nov. 22
  • Hall Drive in Wrightsboro on or around Nov. 27
  • N Kerr Avenue in Wrightsboro on or around Nov. 27
  • Blue Clay Road in Wrightsboro on or around Nov. 27
  • King Street in Wilmington on or around Nov. 29
  • Parmele Road in Skippers Corner on or around Nov. 29
  • N College Road in Castle Hayne on or around Nov. 29
  • Holly Shelter Road in Castle Hayne on or around Nov. 29

A map showing where each crossing receiving ties is located can be found online here.

