WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced just after 10 a.m. that crews responded to a vehicle fire on the 300 block of Dawson Street.

As of 10:30 a.m., the roadway has reopened.

“WPD units and the fire department is currently on the scene. Please seek an alternate route.,” the initial WPD announcement stated.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.