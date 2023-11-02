Pender County Schools Policy Committee discusses parental book objection policy

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Schools Policy Committee discussed its policy regarding parental objections to school materials on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The existing policy says that parents may review all instructional materials by requesting them in writing to the principal. The committee agreed to draft the policy with a note preventing parents from challenging books that are part of the school’s core curriculum and will review it later once those changes are added in.

The most in-depth change added to the policy ahead of the meeting would have a district committee review a book if it is challenged at multiple schools with different results. The district-level Community Media Advisory Committee would render a decision that is applied throughout the district for all schools in a given age group.

“For example, if Middle School A and Middle School B have the same book and the committees at those respective schools reach a different decision as to whether the book is age-appropriate, a district-level CMAC shall be convened to determine whether the book is age-appropriate. If the book is determined to be age-appropriate, it will be kept in all libraries across the district in the middle school age group. If the book is determined to be age-inappropriate, it will be removed from all libraries across the district in the middle school age group,” the proposal reads.

The CMAC would continue to be comprised of the following board-appointed members; the underlined section was added ahead of Thursday’s meeting:

“The Superintendent or his/her designee

The District Technology Director

The District Director of Digital Learning and Media

A media coordinator from each level of school within the system (i.e., elementary, middle, high school) Media coordinator may not serve on the reconsideration committee and the CMAC regarding the same reconsideration

A principal from each level of school within the system

A parent from each level of school within the system

A high school student”

Same as the current policy, parents would be able to file a request for a review with the CMAC if they were not satisfied with the decision made by the building/school, though they would have to do so within seven to 30 days of the building/school’s decision.

The committee will continue its discussion of the policy at a later date.

