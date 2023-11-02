Pender County Schools committee reviews proposed designs for new K-8 school

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Schools Strategic Planning Committee talked about the concept designs for the new K-8 school on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The committee liked a few of the designs but narrowed them down to options #4 and #5.

They said #4 and #5 address the impact of the sunlight shining into the eyes of students by shifting the direction the classrooms face.

The committee wanted to recommend moving forward with further design review with concept designs #4 and #5.

You can see the two designs favored by the committee below:

Proposed design #4 for the new Pender County K-8 school (Pender County Schools)

