Rocky Point man wins $5 million lottery prize

A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Rocky Point recently won a $5 million prize from a $30 scratch off.

Joseph Johnson bought winning Ultimate ticket from Lowes Foods on South College Road in Wilmington.

“When Johnson arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million. He chose the lump sum of $3 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $2,137,509,” an NC Education Lottery announcement states.

