Novant Health receiving $500,000 in state funds to expand violence intervention program, in hopes to curb gun violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission announced Wednesday $750,000 in funding to expand hospital-based violence prevention and intervention programs in the state. $500,000 of that will go to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s violence intervention program.

The funding comes at a time when an average of five North Carolinians died a day from a firearm-related death in 2020, according to the NCDHHS.

On Wednesday, state and local leaders met to learn more about the ways Novant Health will expand the program to include Charlotte with the Governor’s Crime Commission funding.

Public health officials say there’s no easy solution to curb gun violence, but they say identifying some of the causes of violence can help to stop it in its tracks.

“In that moment of violence thinking through one of those core drivers, is it food security? Is it job security? Is it housing security?,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson.

Gerard Tate with the governor’s office of violence prevention agrees that being proactive is key.

“If we want to move more upstream and be more preventative, then we have to work with programs that address all of the social determinants of health, and not just responding after an incident has occurred,” Tate said.

Jeff Lindsay, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Novant Health, says they helped 170 patients this past year, the first year of the program. With this funding, he says they’ll be able to hire more staff and reach more patients, and give one-on-one time to people who need help.

“That gives them a voice that in many cases, they didn’t have. It connects them to resources that they can use within our community to make their lives and the lives of their family members better,” Lindsay said.

Leaders say it’s all about stopping the cycle of violence. Multiple types of violence, from suicide to homicide to accidental injuries, require different solutions.

“There’s not going to be one thing that cures this,” Tilson said.

While it might not be easy, leaders hope the funding will make our community more safe.

The program also has a partnership with Port City United, which provides support to schools in New Hanover County.

