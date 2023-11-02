Northwest Cabarrus grad Corey Seager named World Series MVP

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Congratulations are in order for Kannapolis’ Corey Seager, a World Series Champion and MVP.

This is his second World Series MVP Award, making him only the fourth person to ever win two World Series MVP honors.

Seager, 29, a Northwest Cabarrus graduate, joins Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series Most Valuable Players with his trio of two-run homers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In this World Series, Seager batted .286 over five games against the Diamondbacks, with three home runs and errorless defense at the shortstop spot.

One of those three home runs was Seager’s clutch game-tying blast in the ninth inning of Game 1.

Seager was also named MVP of the World Series in 2020 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Northwest Cabarrus baseball coach Joe Hubbard has been coaching for 33 years. He says many folks recognized early that Seager had the talent to go to the major leagues and excel, and that’s what he’s done, winning World Series MVP honors with the Dodgers in 2020 and the Rangers on Wednesday night.

“It’s just unreal to think about that this guy was 10 years ago, 11 years ago, this guy was walking our halls, in our fieldhouse, and playing for us and now you’re watching him and he’s arguably one of the best postseason players of all time,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard recalled one special moment in Seager’s high school career that really stood out for him.

“It was his sophomore year in the playoffs against Charlotte Catholic,” Hubbard said, “With two outs and the runner on base, he doubled and drove in the run. We won 4-3 in the fourth round. That’s pretty special.”

Seager also excelled as a student. Though he wasn’t at Northwest Cabarrus when Seager was there, current principal Chris Myers knows of Seager’s work ethic and personality.

“It’s just about doing it the right way,” Myers said “Being modest. Putting the work in. That’s what sometimes we forget. This took a lot of hard work for Corey to get where he was but throughout that time he was an exceptional teammate, he was a great student, he was respectful, you know, you never hear a bad thing said about Corey Seager.”

