New Hope Clinic celebrates 25 year milestone of service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hope Clinic celebrated 25 years of service to Brunswick County by inviting the community to enjoy live music, food, games, and a tour of the office on Nov. 1.

New Hope Clinic offers health services such as medical, dental, pharmacy, and additional services. Executive Director Sheila Roberts says they hope to expand and make services more convenient for locals to seek healthcare.

“We’re also excited that we’re going to be reaching out and going into the community more through a mobile health initiative,” Roberts said.

The initiative would allow the clinic to go out in the community and provide mobile healthcare.

