Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New Hope Clinic celebrates 25 year milestone of service

Local health clinic celebrates a milestone of serving the community
Celebration of 25 years
Celebration of 25 years(WECT STAFF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hope Clinic celebrated 25 years of service to Brunswick County by inviting the community to enjoy live music, food, games, and a tour of the office on Nov. 1.

New Hope Clinic offers health services such as medical, dental, pharmacy, and additional services. Executive Director Sheila Roberts says they hope to expand and make services more convenient for locals to seek healthcare.

“We’re also excited that we’re going to be reaching out and going into the community more through a mobile health initiative,” Roberts said.

The initiative would allow the clinic to go out in the community and provide mobile healthcare.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohammad Ahmad Darwich
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office: THC-infused snacks packaged using counterfeited brands seized
Hailey Sigg appears in a New Hanover County courtroom on Oct. 30, 2023, via a video call.
Woman charged in fatal hit and run on Eastwood Road appears in court; victim identified as student
Officers responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Drive at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Wilmington PD says early morning shooting that injured two was result of drug deal
Patriot Ford is on South Madison Street in Whiteville, N.C.
‘It’s really tough:’ Whiteville Ford dealership closes abruptly
Two workers were trapped Tuesday evening after a building collapse at an idle coal preparation...
One person dead, another trapped in collapsed coal preparation plant in Kentucky

Latest News

Patriot Ford in Whiteville, N.C.
Customers, employees left with questions after Whiteville Ford dealership closes
Oakley says they will have a free parking day in Carolina Beach on Black Friday to help out the...
Most beach towns moving to free parking on Nov. 1, Carolina Beach leaders discuss benefits of year-round paid parking
Cape Fear Community College
Cape Fear Community College to host Manufacturing Day Expo
Several babies at the hospital were dressed in adorable little costumes.
Babies dress up for Halloween in the NICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center