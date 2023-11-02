New Hanover Co. Planning Board to discuss proposed townhomes on Market St.

The plans for a proposed townhome development at 8138 Market Street, Wilmington, NC (Provided by New Hanover County)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board is considering changes to a busy part of Porters Neck, on Market Street, at a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2.

A company wants to rezone nearly 34 acres near the ABC store to build up to 348 new townhomes at 8138 Market Street. The finished development would be made up of 30 buildings.

Board members will discuss a proposed amendment to help create more clear standards for electric vehicle charging stations, allow for less expensive modifications to install new stations and avoid burdens on developers and costs for future owners who are installing charging stations.

The planning board will be providing recommendations to the board of commissioners on these two items.

The board will also hear a presentation on a study regarding development along the western bank of the Cape Fear River.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the county’s website.

